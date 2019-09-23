WATCH| Granard man to appear on Winning Streak

Lady luck has well and truly taken to Longford this year, with the arrival of Center Parcs and Ballymahon's Maura Higgins taking the world by storm.

However, that is not where it ends either as we will also soon have a new star on our television screens, with a Longford man having been drawn to appear on RTÉ’s winning streak series.

Also read - Roving Leader: Learning all about the art of keeping bees with Longford's Robert Ghee

Ahead of the very first show of the new series, which kicks off on Saturday September 28, Marty Whelan and Sineád Kennedy held a live draw to find out the names of the first contestants of the new series.

Five lucky players were chosen to appear on the show and one of those lucky five is Owen Martin from Granard, Co Longford. Best of luck to Owen and family ahead of Saturday’s appearance!

Also read - Someone in Ireland has just won tonight's €5.3 million lotto jackpot