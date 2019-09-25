New contractor sought for Ballinamuck bridge works

Granard Municipal District councillor, Paraic Brady, has issued an update on works due to be carried out on the bridge in Ballinamuck.

Cllr Brady confirmed on social media that the contractor who had previously been awarded the contract was now unable to carry out the work. This means the work is now back on the etender list for pricing.

The Fine Gael councillor then called on any contractors interested in carrying out the work on this project to visit the etenders website at etenders.gov.ie

He said: “Any local contractors who are interested in tendering for this project can see it on the etenders website.

“It would be great to see a local contractor doing this job.”

