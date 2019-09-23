€30,000 funding boost for Longford sensory garden projects

Two community based projects in Co Longford are celebrating a near €30,000 windfall between them this week under the Government's latest round of CLÁR funding.

Ballinalee Community Group (€21,452) and St Mary's Community Campus (€6,193) are among 25 groups and organisations across the country to benefit from over €714,000 which has been rolled out by Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring's department.

All of the projects, including the two based in Co Longford provide for sensory gardens to be developed.

“These gardens are designed to stimulate the senses and can be of particular benefit in enhancing the quality of life for people with a diverse range of life challenges,” said Mr Ring.

Longford Fine Gael general election candidate Cllr Micheál Carrigy added there was no denying the advantages such facilities would invariably have on local communities.

“The gardens are designed to stimulate the senses by using flowers, plants and materials that engage one's senses of sight, smell, touch, taste and sound,” he said.

