Learn to understand and look after your mental health programme in Longford

Are you living in or near Longford and would you like to learn more about supporting your mental and emotional wellbeing or providing support to others?

A free five-week Community Mental Health Education Programme is being run by the mental health charity, GROW, in conjunction with the HSE, entitled ‘Understanding and Minding your Mental Health’ and commences in the EDI Centre, Longford on Thursday, September 19.

Over the course of five Thursdays, a variety of topics will be explored. All sessions take place from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and are free of charge. Those interested can attend one or all nights. The aim of this programme is to promote community awareness around mental health issues and to open up discussion and inform people about supports.

Given that we live in a time when a lot of people are experiencing difficulties, financial, emotional, physical and psychological, the organisers hope that this four week programme will provide information around how to mind your mental health in challenging times and direct people towards the supports that are available.

The topic for the first week of the course is ‘Understanding and Promoting Positive Mental Health’ and will be followed by ‘Mindfulness’ in the second week.

Also read: Longford Leader Editorial - Policing reforms must be effective

On Thursday, October 3, Human Givens Therapist, Derry O’Malley will speak on ‘Managing Stress and Anxiety’. The topic in week 4 is ‘Suicide: Recognising the Signs, Understanding & Supporting’ with Eddie Ward, HSE Suicide Resource Officer. The final night on October 17 will deal will help ‘Boost Your Mood with Healthy Food’.

GROW is a community- based organisation that provides support and education around emotional and mental wellbeing through weekly free meetings.

These meetings provide mutual help, understanding and encouragement to those who are struggling with any aspect of mental health from depression to stress, anxiety, loneliness and isolation and to those experiencing financial and physical difficulties.

Contact Assumpta 086 811 4135 or email: midlandregion@grow.ie

Also read: Funding for Longford premises that are delivering real climate action