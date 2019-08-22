Longford Weather Update: Temperatures to reach the mid 20's this weekend

According to the latest weather forecasts we could be set for a break in the bad weather.

Although Thursday, August 22, will be predominantly cloudy and damp in the morning time, drier conditions will develop gradually throughout the day. Temperatures will rise throughout the day and range from 18 to 21 degrees, with a humid day overall. The dry and humid weather will continue overnight as temperatures vary from 13 to 14 degrees, with moderate southwest breezes.

The good news is that the warm, sunny weather will come as early as tomorrow, Friday August 23. Midland Weather channel’s Cathal Nolan says conditions over the coming days should improve considerably, with the return of some warm weather across parts of the country.

Met Éireann give a ‘warm and fairly sunny day’ for Friday, as they forecast temperatures to range from 20 to 23 degrees. This warm weather is likely to continue over the course of the weekend, according to both the Midland weather channel and Met Éireann.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

A national forecast and outlook for the next few days is available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/G94xIy0TeB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 22, 2019

Saturday is expected to be another warm and sunny day, with temperatures reaching as high as 23 degrees in places.Further west, however, there are likely to be some cloudier outbreaks of rain and drizzle throughout the day, with temperatures slightly lower.

The best of the weather this weekend is likely to be had on Sunday, August 25, with temperatures ranging from 20 to as high as 25 degrees in some places. Warmest weather will feature in the east of the country.

Early indications suggest that the settled weather will continue into next week, with temperatures reaching into the mid twenties.