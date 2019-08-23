Lough Rynn Harvest Festival and Vintage Day promises to be a great day out for everyone

The 2019 Lough Rynn Harvest Festival and Vintage Day takes place on Sunday, August 25, in the grounds of Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, Mohill, Co Leitrim.



With all the usual attractions and many new, it once again promises to be a really great family day out.

Ahoy there me Hearties!

The Pirates of the Caribbean are coming to Lough Rynn Festival this year – with Captain Sparrow, the Pirate Queen, Hector Barbosa and Pirates Jake and Sally. Well, shiver me timbers…the fun will be high.

And with all the other children’s favourites - climbing walls, zorbing, rodeo bull, assault course, bouncing castles and much more the kids will have the day of their lives!

Johnny Brady – The Hillbilly Rocker!

Bring your dancing shoes to Rynn for the festival this year because on the bandstand will be none other than the man of the moment, Johnny Brady, and his band.

With Johnny’s fast n' furious tempo and lots of line-dancing on our specially extended dance floor, the atmosphere on the day promises to be electric. The ever-popular Tom Moran will be getting people in the mood for dancing from 1pm.

Vintage and Harvest Festival -

Noted for the quality of the vintage entries, Lough Rynn festival attracts vehicles from the 32 counties - beautiful cars, tractors, motorbikes and of course the perennial favourites, the auto-jumblers.

And what better background for these beauties, than the beautiful castle and gardens! The craftsmen and women will be back again too - the blacksmith, tinsmith, basket maker, butter and boxty makers even the bee-keepers - all demonstrating their ancient skills to young and old - a true harvest festival!

Sponsors and Supporters -

The Lough Rynn Festival and Vintage could not survive without the generous sponsors who continue to support it and also the army of volunteers who steward it on festival day and indeed help out before and after.

The committee would like to sincerely thank both groups.

Other attractions:

Full bar facilities

Country markets

Sub aqua display

Craft stands

Trade stands

Dog Show………1.30pm

Bonny Baby…….3.30pm

Large variety of food stands – café, country markets, barbecue, fast food, etc.

Plenty of seating.

All weather parking. All weather venue.

Admission -

Adults: €12, Students: €6

Children : Free

Start time 12 noon.

