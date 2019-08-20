Delight at 22nd twinning exchange between Ballinamuck and Essert

2019 marked the 22nd twinning exchange between Ballinamuck and Essert in addition to two school exchanges in which Ballinamuck National School and Moyne Community school took part.

At a conservative estimate this means that in excess of 600 individual visits have taken place in that time.

From the beginning there has been an emphasis in exchanges between the young people of both areas and this year was no exception with twelve young people from Ballinamuck spending a week with their French counterparts in outdoor pursuits including swimming, sailing, canoeing, rock climbing etc.

In addition, they created flower tubs from old pallets that will be filled with flowers and placed around the town.

Tess Murphy explained that the adults too had an enjoyable programme of activities. “It started with a reception in the town hall where we got great satisfaction in seeing our beautiful sandstone bench that was presented to Essert Town Council last year by Longford County Council.”

Other highlights included a visit to Arbois, the centre of the famous Jura wine growing region and home of Louis Pasteur.

Tess pointed out that no visit to the region would be complete without a visit to the beautiful city of Strasbourg.

She added, “Meetings of the European Parliament take place here as Strasbourg is symbolic of the enduring peace in the European Union after centuries of war.

“Building bridges and understanding between ordinary people who live in the towns and villages across Europe is a fundamental objective of twinning.

“We are happy that the Ballinamuck Essert twinning has achieved that objective in the understanding that has grown and the friends we have made.”

