Longford gardaí seize car in Granard
Longford Roads policing stopped and seized a car in Granard, Co Longford in recent days, with the driver now set to appear before court.
Upon inspection, Gardaí found that the driver in question was driving on a learner's permit, without any valid insurance. As a result, Gardaí seized the vehicle and issued the driver with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN).
The driver will now face a day in court over the incident.
Longford Roads Policing Unit: Car stopped in Granard, Co Longford. Driver driving on Learner Permit and had no Insurance. Car seized FCPN and court to follow pic.twitter.com/oockreCNq7— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 20, 2019
