Longford gardaí seize car in Granard

Longford Roads policing stopped and seized a car in Granard, Co Longford in recent days, with the driver now set to appear before court.

Upon inspection, Gardaí found that the driver in question was driving on a learner's permit, without any valid insurance. As a result, Gardaí seized the vehicle and issued the driver with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN).

The driver will now face a day in court over the incident.