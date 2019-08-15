Odds of Longford Rose taking R.O.T crown slashed to 22/1

Longford Rose, Marie Brady, is enjoying some local support after a flurry of bets were placed on the 20-year old on Thursday morning, August 15, to bring the Rose of Tralee crown to Longford for the first time. BoyleSports have now cut the price on the Longford Rose winning the title from 33/1 to 22/1.

Studying Montessori part time, Marie Brady wants to become a SEN teacher and work in special education. An avid GAA fan, Marie is the Irish officer for her local GAA club and volunteers at the local special needs school.

The Longford Rose entry lives on a family farm and teaches children music and dance. Maura Higgins put Longford on the map after her Love Island experience, but Marie Brady could bring further joy to the county should she be crowned this year’s Rose of Tralee.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Longford Rose Marie Brady was the popular Rose on Thursday after a flurry of bets were placed locally, resulting in her price being trimmed into 22/1 from 33/1.

"Kildare Rose Emer Fogarty has also seen some support with her odds now 7/1 from 16/1.

"It would be a mighty summer for Longford if Marie Rose wins the Rose of Tralee and it would be no surprise to see Maura Higgins make a guest appearance”.

