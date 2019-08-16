Naughten calls for clarity on Lough Ree power station situation

Deputy Denis Naughten has called on the ESB to provide clarity on an expected restart date for operations at Lough Ree Power Station in Lanesboro.

The calls come following the proposed determination on its licence by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“When local TD’s met with the ESB a number of weeks ago, the company stated that it could not provide clarity on when operations would commence at Lanesboro until it had a determination from the EPA,” he said.

“On foot of that meeting, and in the interests of Bord na Mona & ESB staff, I asked the EPA to expedite a decision on the licence application and we now have a ‘proposed determination’ from the EPA which contains 112 individual conditions relating to the environmental management, operation, control and monitoring of the plant”.

Also read: An Taisce objection hindering re-opening of Lanesboro power station and putting jobs at risk

Mr Naughten says now the ESB finally have the decision from the EPA, they must provide clarity to workers on the operation of the station over the next year plus.

He said: “Now that the ESB has the EPA decision it must provide clarity to local workers on the operation of Lough Ree Power Station over the next 16 months, pending a planning decision on the continued operation of the Lanesboro plant from 2021”.

“Seasonal staff have already been let go at Mount Dillon due to the lack of clarity on the operation of the power station in Lanesboro, even though there is still 10 years work left on the Mount Dillion bogs and any further uncertainty threatens their jobs and that of the permanent staff.”

Mr Naughten says that although the determination from the EPA is only a ‘proposed determination’, the ESB should be able to outline a restart date.

“While I accept that this is still a ‘proposed determination’ the ESB should be able to outline a likely restart date based on a formal licence being issued by the EPA”

An Taisce confirmed on Tuesday that they intend to object to the proposed licence determination.

Also read: End of an era for Longford Greyhound Stadium