St Anne’s Church Curry to host special concert

As his fundraiser for the Grattan Òg OsKaRs event, John Farrell (auctioneer) is organising a ‘Summer Time Concert’ in St Anne’s Church Curry.

The concert, which features accomplished soloist Bernadine Casserly, accompanied by Anne Kielty on piano will take place on Thursday, August 15 at 8pm.

This is a first for Curry and promises to be a most enjoyable evening with a mix of classical, liturgical and popular favourites.

Following in the footsteps of Dolores Keane, Mary Black and others, Bernadine has toured extensively as lead singer with one of the world’s most successful groups ‘Frankie Gavin & De Dannan’.

Tickets (including raffle) cost €12 and they are available from Farrell Bros. Killashee Street, Longford; Niall Nerney, Longford Fireplaces; Kevin Victory, Eamon Brennan, Michael Hand or any committee member.

As this is a small venue numbers will be limited and advanced booking is advised.

John commented, “We look forward to a full house, your support is appreciated. Don’t miss this first for Curry.”

Enquiries to John at 086 834 6559.

