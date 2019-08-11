Planning permission sought for recycling facility at Clondra

Wood Waste Limited Wood have made a recent application to Longford county council planning department, proposing to change the use of part of the former Atlantic Mills manufacturing facility to a recycling facility.

The facility, if granted permission, will recover, process and recycle woods, plastics, cardboard, paper and metal. Wood Waste Limited Wood are applying for consent under a waste facility permit application under the waste management regulations 2007.

Full planning permission is also being sought by the company for the installation of a weighbridge, plant rooms and alterations to rear and side facades of the existing factory building at the site in Fisherstown, Clondra, Co Longford.

