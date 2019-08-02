Local cyclists undertake mammoth 700km journey for mental health

A group of cyclists, mainly from the Ballymahon area, cycled 700km over 4 days to raise funds for two charities that deal with people who suffer from mental health issues, Good2Talk in Mullingar and Pieta House in Athlone.

Event organisers Pauric Connolly, originally from Ballymahon now living in Killucan and Mark Nulty from Moate decided the routes for each stage. On Friday, July 19, twelve cyclists and two support vans left Finn's Centra, Ballymahon after having a lovely breakfast which was provided by Finn's Centra and started Day 1, which was a 250km cycle from Ballymahon to Killarney, Day 2 was the Ring of Kerry, Day 3 was Kerry to Limerick, Day4 Limerick to Finn's Centra, Ballymahon.

Also read: Midir and Etain Trail launched in Ardagh

The cycle was physically and mentally challenging but each person supported one another to get through it. The target is to hit the €10,000 mark and donations are still coming in.

A gofundme page has been set up. All details are on the Facebook page called 700k For Mental Health. Please 'like' the page to find the link to the gofundme page. People can also drop in cash donations to Finn's Centra, Ballymahon; Pauric Connolly Cars and Mark Nulty over in Moate. Just mark the envelope 700k For Mental Health.

A Pop Up shop will be operating in a unit in Ballymahon beside Applegreen on the Edgeworthstown Road. Loads of clothing, shoes, handbags and jewellerry and other items for sale. Donations can also be dropped to the shop from this Wednesday. All funds raised from the shop will be added to the money raised so far.

Also a BBQ/presentation night is being organised to celebrate the cyclists completing the 700km cycle for mental health at Mac's Shack, Kenagh on Saturday, August 10 commencing at 7pm. Tickets on sale now from Pauric Connolly Cars, Finn's Centra, Ballymahon. Adults €10, children €5 and again all proceeds from the BBQ will be added to the money raised so far. Representives from both charities will be on hand to receive cheques for their charities.

Pauric and Mark would like to thank everyone who has helped in anyway to make this fundraiser a huge success for the charities. Final figure will be announced at the BBQ. Follow the Facebook page for updates.

Also read: Longford Rose Marie Brady 16/1 to be crowned Rose of Tralee winner