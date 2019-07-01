Longford courts: Man caught for the eighth time driving with no insurance

A man caught at the wheel of a car with no insurance for the eighth time has been banned from driving for five years by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Disqualified driver Mark Guiney (29), 4 Broombridge Road, Cabra West, Dublin 7 was put off the road at last week’s District Court sitting after he was observed overtaking four vehicles approaching a junction at Portnashangan, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath on June 17 2019.

Garda Damien McCormack said he had been pulled in at the side of the road when he witnessed the incident unfold.

Giving evidence, Garda McCormack said he arrested Mr Guiney on suspicion of dangerous driving and brought him to Mullingar Garda Station where he was formally charged.

He said the former security worker made no reply when the charge was put to him, adding he also executed two separate bench warrants which were out for his arrest. It was also revealed Mr Guiney had 51 previous convictions, seven of which were for no insurance while another was for drink driving.

A six year driving ban was handed down to the accused in February last year for such an episode along with a fine of €300.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said that sentence had been under appeal although it was later revealed Mr Guiney failed to attend a subsequent court hearing in which it was heard.

Mr Gearty added his client had been in Edgeworthstown earlier that day with an associate to meet a friend. In also explaining how Mr Guiney was a father of two, Mr Gearty said: “He he had been working in private security and had just lost his job.

“His partner is doing law in Trinity College but he hasn’t been able to find another job since.

“He accepts there are some committal warrants outstanding and knows he has to deal with them.”

Mr Gearty added the 29-year-old was acceptive of his “chequered background” but had not come to the attention of gardaí in recent times.

In attempting to give his own version of events, Mr Guiney said: “My friend was fairly drunk and I took the keys off him.”

Judge Seamus Hughes said there was no denying Mr Guiney had a “bad record”, adding there was little option left open to him but to impose some form of custodial sentence. He sentenced Mr Guiney to three months in prison for a Section 4 drink driving charge, disqualifying him for five years in the process.

Identical sentences were also handed down for the Section 56 no insurance and Section 38 no driving licence charges. No order was made a Section 13 failure to appear charge dating back to Tallaght District Court on December 18 2018.

