Carrigy confirms committal of €2.9m to Longford under urban regeneration development fund

Cathaoirleach of Longford County council, Micheál Carrigy, has confirmed that €2.9m has been committed to Longford as part of the urban regeneration development fund.

He posted, "Delighted to get confirmation today that the full €2.9m has been committed to the application submitted by Longford County Council, for funding from the Urban Regeneration Development Fund in Longford Town.

"€1m was committed to the project in Nov 2018 with consultants due to appointed shortly to regenerate the Market Sq area. The additional funding plus nearly €1m from Longford County Council over to be next 2/3 years will also regenerate the Grafton Court/Tesco Carpark area and develop a link road from Richmond St to Little Water St." he confirmed.

Cllr Carrigy also confirmed that works on a plan to regenerate the Camlin Quarter area are also at an advanced stage.

