Garda search commences for illegal TV 'set top' boxes

As part of ongoing investigations into the activities of an organised group involved in the distribution of ‘set-top’ boxes without legitimate subscription from members, An Garda Síochána attached to the Economic Crime Investigation Unit has commenced searches.

The searches were carried out by Gardai from Cork City division, supported by local detectives, local Computer Crime Investigation Unit, Cork City and representatives from Virgin Media, Sky TV and Nagra.

A significant amount of electronic equipment and documentation of evidential value was seized.

The fraud being investigated is estimated at up to €20,000,000 annually and involves up to 20,000 people, nationwide, utilising these type of fraudulent ‘set top’ boxes.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

