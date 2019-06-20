Longford Gardaí in hunt for bogus caller posing as salesman
Burglaries probe: Detectives look for clues into series of break-ins in Longford town
Gardaí have urged members of the public to be on their guard for a bogus caller wanted in connection to a series of thefts who has been calling to houses while posing as a clothes salesman.
The man, described as being dark skinned and sporting a beard, has reportedly called to the homes of elderly people in more isolated pockets of the county in a bid to sell clothes.
He is wanted in a number of neighbouring counties for theft related incidents and gardaí have advised the public to be vigilant.
He has been spotted at the wheel of a black Vauxhall Astra car, registration number NU59KHE.
Separately, gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a number of suspected break-ins in the Longford town area over the past seven days.
The first of those took place at a local retail premises last Thursday (June 12) afternoon.
A member of staff at the outlet reported unusual activity to gardaí after hearing footsteps in an upstairs room between 4:30pm and 4:45pm.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a window had been forced open but nothing missing.
The same day, thieves broke into a house in the Legion Terrace area of town between 8pm and 12 midday the following afternoon and which resulted in the theft of a drill.
Gardaí are likewise on the hunt for thieves who broke into a private residence in Longford town and have appealed for anyone who may have noticedsuspicious activity in the Teffia Park/Park Road area between 10:30am and 1:50pm last Thursday to contact them at Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.
