Abbott Longford do their part to help inspire future engineers

Students from St. John’s NS (Longford) and Scoil Naomh Treasa (Ballinalee) visited Abbott’s global healthcare facility in Longford on June 12, to mark the conclusion of the exciting STEAM Engineering-in-a-Box programme.

The programme was co-delivered in both schools by Abbott engineers, with the support of primary school teachers. Hosted by Abbott & STEAM Education, 60 students, together with their teachers, toured the Abbott facility, before presenting their engineering projects to Abbott employees.

Over a 10-week period, volunteers from Abbott shared their passion for engineering with the students and introduced them to a variety of engineering fields and potential engineering careers.

The programme was delivered through a range of hands-on, fun engineering challenges provided by STEAM Education. The STEAM Engineering-in-a-Box programme aims to inspire the next generation of engineers by providing companies and primary schools with a structured framework and hands-on, fun curriculum linked to an engineering programme facilitated by real life engineers.

Speaking about the programme, Conor Murphy, site director at Abbott’s Longford facility said: ”At Abbott, we realise our full potential by helping others realise theirs.

“This idea is at the core of our business and our interaction with the local community. By sharing Abbott’s expertise in engineering and innovation, we believe that inspiring the young people of today can produce the engineering leaders of tomorrow.”

