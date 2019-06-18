PICTURES: Over €17,000 raised by the Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin

The 4th annual Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin took place on Saturday, June 8, with over €17,000 raised as part of this year's efforts. 

People attended in their droves from throughout the county, with smiles all-round from all participants. A raffle also took place following the completion of the run. The winners are listed below. 

Parachute Jump - Joe Forde, Tang
Scenic Flight - Maria Keane, Slanemore, Mullingar 
Overnight hotel break - Frank Keegan, Forgney 
Nine Arches Voucher - Donal Sullivan, Department of Education 
Dashcam - Darren Skelly 
Hamper - Florence Bruton 
Hamper - Paddy Diffley
Slow Cooker - Michael Curtin, Athlone 
Hamper - Lucy Pendergast
Hamper- Grace Kinahan, Colehill
Shirt/Jumper- David Dowler, Moydow
Hamper - Sean Hall
Outdoor Sports Voucher- Gerry Whyte, Legan
Truroe Pet Farm Voucher- Peggy Finlass 
Hoodie - Noeleen Duffy, Aughafad
Rustic Inn Voucher - Paul Hughes, Clonard
Bottle Whiskey/ Bottle Wine - Davy Joyce 
Bottle Whiskey/ Bottle Wine - Liam Lennon, Keenagh 
Bottle Whiskey/ Bottle Wine - Richard Mc Manus, Ballymahon 
Voucher - Ann Fox, Derry
Occasions Voucher - Bob Shea, Gurteen

Pictures; Frank McGrath

