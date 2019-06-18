PICTURES: Over €17,000 raised by the Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin

The 4th annual Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin took place on Saturday, June 8, with over €17,000 raised as part of this year's efforts.

People attended in their droves from throughout the county, with smiles all-round from all participants. A raffle also took place following the completion of the run. The winners are listed below.

Parachute Jump - Joe Forde, Tang

Scenic Flight - Maria Keane, Slanemore, Mullingar

Overnight hotel break - Frank Keegan, Forgney

Nine Arches Voucher - Donal Sullivan, Department of Education

Dashcam - Darren Skelly

Hamper - Florence Bruton

Hamper - Paddy Diffley

Slow Cooker - Michael Curtin, Athlone

Hamper - Lucy Pendergast

Hamper- Grace Kinahan, Colehill

Shirt/Jumper- David Dowler, Moydow

Hamper - Sean Hall

Outdoor Sports Voucher- Gerry Whyte, Legan

Truroe Pet Farm Voucher- Peggy Finlass

Hoodie - Noeleen Duffy, Aughafad

Rustic Inn Voucher - Paul Hughes, Clonard

Bottle Whiskey/ Bottle Wine - Davy Joyce

Bottle Whiskey/ Bottle Wine - Liam Lennon, Keenagh

Bottle Whiskey/ Bottle Wine - Richard Mc Manus, Ballymahon

Voucher - Ann Fox, Derry

Occasions Voucher - Bob Shea, Gurteen

Pictures; Frank McGrath

