PICTURES: Over €17,000 raised by the Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin
The 4th annual Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin took place on Saturday, June 8, with over €17,000 raised as part of this year's efforts.
People attended in their droves from throughout the county, with smiles all-round from all participants. A raffle also took place following the completion of the run. The winners are listed below.
Parachute Jump - Joe Forde, Tang
Scenic Flight - Maria Keane, Slanemore, Mullingar
Overnight hotel break - Frank Keegan, Forgney
Nine Arches Voucher - Donal Sullivan, Department of Education
Dashcam - Darren Skelly
Hamper - Florence Bruton
Hamper - Paddy Diffley
Slow Cooker - Michael Curtin, Athlone
Hamper - Lucy Pendergast
Hamper- Grace Kinahan, Colehill
Shirt/Jumper- David Dowler, Moydow
Hamper - Sean Hall
Outdoor Sports Voucher- Gerry Whyte, Legan
Truroe Pet Farm Voucher- Peggy Finlass
Hoodie - Noeleen Duffy, Aughafad
Rustic Inn Voucher - Paul Hughes, Clonard
Bottle Whiskey/ Bottle Wine - Davy Joyce
Bottle Whiskey/ Bottle Wine - Liam Lennon, Keenagh
Bottle Whiskey/ Bottle Wine - Richard Mc Manus, Ballymahon
Voucher - Ann Fox, Derry
Occasions Voucher - Bob Shea, Gurteen
Pictures; Frank McGrath
Also read: My Longford Life - Community activist, Anna Kavanagh
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on