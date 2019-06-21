Longford fitness to host summer camps for kids

Children in Longford are invited to get fit with Enda Gillen of Longford Fitness this summer as he launched his summer camps.

Enda is passionate about getting our younger generation exercising from a young age but in a manner that is fun for them. The overall hope is that when these kids reach their teen/adult years they will have developed a healthy approach to exercise as well as having developed key functional movements that won’t only help in their exercise but in everyday lives, helping them maintain a healthier functioning body and make it easier when/if they join a gym in the future.

“This is what we believe in with our Little Fitness, Junior Athletic Development. We don’t just concentrate on one sport, it’s all about games/activities to develop skills for any type of movement/game/sport.

“The benefits of these types of games, skills or movements cannot be underestimated for a childs development,” Enda said.

Enda commenced kids & teens classes in February 2018 and has been blown away by the support of the local community and the enthusiasm from the kids and teens.This summer, he will continue to provide this amazing service in two summer camps for two age groups in St Mel’s Secondary School.

Camp two will commence Monday July 1- to Friday July 5 from 10-1pm, week two will commence Monday July 29 to August 2. The groups will be split in two age groups: Little Fitness is for ages ages 4 to 7 years and Junior Fitness is for ages 9 to 12 years.

The cost is €50 per child with discounts for families of three. Booking is essential to secure places and numbers are limited. If this sounds like a camp your child might like please text or call Enda on 086-9270658.

