Stop/go management system in place on Longford's R198

Longford county council have issued a notice of surface dressing works which will take place on the Regional Road R198, between Gaigue Cross and Legga Cross, Longford.

The works will take place on Tuesday, June 18, at Cammagh and Annagh, Moyne.

The Road will remain open while the works are taking place, with a Stop/Go traffic management in operation for the duration of the works.

The council have warned that delays can be expected.

