Abbeyshrule fundraiser walk/run this weekend

The annual Abbeyshrule 5km/10km Run/Walk is set to take place this coming Sunday, June 16.

The fundraising event, which was launched in 2013, has been organised by Abbeyshrule Canoe Club, with all proceeds shared between the Canoe Club and Carrickedmond GAA club.

Registration for participants on the day takes place from 10am at the Rustic Inn, Abberyshrule. The run/walk itself will kick off at 11:30am, with an entry fee of €10 per person of €20 per family.

Everybody is welcome to attend.

