Longford Athletics Club to host fundraiser launch

Longford Athletics club are inviting the people of Longford to their fundraising launch night.

All members, parents and friends are asked to join them on Monday, June 17, at 8:30pm at The Longford Arms Hotel for the launch of their fundraising initiative.

The club has recently applied for grant funding to develop an indoor athletics facility for the county and have been successful in this application.

However, they will need to raise some funds to be able to draw on the larger fund.

Organisers said, "We sincerely hope to see a huge turnout.

"There will be some light refreshments available on the night. All are welcome."































































