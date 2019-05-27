Fun for all at the Longford vintage club show & family fun day

The 14th annual Longford vintage club show and family fun day will take place on Sunday, June 02, at the Connolly Barracks in Longford town.

Each year when hosting their annual show and fair, the vintage club split all money raised between local charities. Last year's event saw them donate funds to causes such as the Racheal Stewart fund, the Dublin to Mayo charity tractor run and more.

Club secretary Miceal Nolan told the Leader, “Every year we donate money to different local charities. We try to spread it out,”

The 2019 installment of this year’s show promises to be one for people of all ages, shapes, sizes and interests. The cost of entry for adults to the show is set at €10, with children going free. Family and group discounts will also be available, with gates open from 12pm.

As is obvious, there will be an abundance of vintage motors present on the day, including a future classics section aimed at vehicles produced up to 1994.

Miceal explained, “We get a lot of support from local clubs, such as the Lakelands Vintage club, the Mullingar vintage club and more. Until the day of the show you never know who or what is going to be there.”

If people want to showcase their own vintage vehicle, all one has to do is get behind the wheel and show up to the barracks that morning.

“Show up on the day and that’s it. There is no pre-booking on the day or early entry. You just show up and it’s is free entry for all exhibitors.” Miceal said.

For the tractor enthusiasts, there will be a 1948 Field Marshall at the event, fully restored by the vintage club themselves.

Club PRO Floyd Moorhead said, “The Longford county council (LCC) bought it new and it spent most of it's life working in Carton Quarry/Dump.

“We are the custodians of the tractor and began restoring it last year.

“The restoration was co-funded by LCC and this tractor will be on display at the show, with other Field Marshalls,”

For the younger generations, there is plenty to look forward to including face painting, a bouncy castle, the greatest showman show, a pet farm and loads of taytos. Corvenieos will host a magic show, stilt walking, and there will also be appearances from Tigey the Tiger, Leo the Lion and more. Plus, all kids entertainment is completely free! As well as this there will be a dog show on the day.

Miceal stated, “Corvenieos are doing our entertainment again this year. Their big thing is the greatest showman. It is a full kids show and it's all free.

“There will be free Tayto for all kids on the day as well. I would be hoping the children are very happy going home.”

The dog show this year features sixteen competition classes in total with a €5 entry fee per class and rosettes and prizes for each winner. Entries will be taken from 1pm and judging is expected to start from 2pm. The dog show is sponsored by the Veterinary clinic and Maxi Zoo.

Once again this year, the crafts fair is also expected to wow the crowds. Stands will feature local businesses such as Carrickfern honey, Furniture renewal, Aine Art, Catch the Light, Gloriously Gothic, Upcycled autoparts and plenty more!

Members from the Mid Roscommon vintage club will also be on hand at the show and fun day to showcase their MF20 tractor building skills.

“We have a team coming from Roscommon. They go by Mid-Roscommon vintage club and they will do two builds throughout the day.” said Miceal.

“They told me it takes them between 7-8 minutes to complete a rebuild in a competition. It should probably take them about half an hour out of competition, which is fair going.”

As well as this, there will be a wood carving display provided by a Will Fogarty of Fear na Coillte.

Miceal said, “Will is coming back. He has been at our show the last four years.

“He creates a piece and finishes it on the day. The last couple of years we sold tickets and raffled it off on the day, which we may do again this year,”

This year’s event is being run in aid of BUMBLEance, Ireland’s only National ambulance service for children.

Miceal said, “We are hoping to make a donation on the day to BUMBLEance. They will be in attendance with an ambulance, creating awareness of exactly what they do.”



If people want to help the team over the course of the show and fair, they would be more than happy to hear from you.



“If anyone wants to get in touch to volunteer or help out they can get in touch with us through our Facebook page or by phone.

“We would like to see as many Longford people as we can coming along to see what we have to offer.” Miceal remarked.



Club chair Derrick Duke called on Longford to again show their support, "Without the help of Longford County Council and local Gardaí we wouldn’t be able to run a show.

“We hope everyone can come out and support what is a great family day out.”