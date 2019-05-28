Man fails to appear in Longford court as wife goes into labour

A man charged with not wearing a seatbelt while behind the wheel of a car was not in attendance at last week’s District Court sitting because his wife had gone into labour.

Bernie McDonagh, with an address at 35 Cois Abhainn, Turlough Road, Castlebar, Co Mayo was charged after being stopped by gardaí at Harbour Row, Longford on September 30 last year.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said his client had been unable to attend as his wife was due to give birth and asked for the case to be put back to a date in June.

This, he said, was due to the fact Mr McDonagh had other affairs to deal with at around that time.

“Ah, busy man,” Judge Hughes, joked in response.

The case was adjourned until a sitting of Longford District Court on June 18 2019.

