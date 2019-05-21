Cllrs issue calls for additional 24-hour ambulance service in Longford

An additional 24-hour ambulance service is needed for Co Longford as the curret service is “not fit for purpose”, according to Cllr Paul Ross who raised the issue at the May meeting of Longford Co Council.

“Currently, we have two ambulances on per day and two per night, except on a Monday and Tuesday night when there is only one ambulance on duty to cover the whole county,” Cllr Ross told the Leader after the meeting.

“As there is no hospital in Longford, most of our patients are transferred to Mullingar hospital. Each call will take approximately two hours and that is from Longford town.

“Go towards north Longford and our turn around time is much greater, or for example if we have a fractured hip this must go to Tullamore hospital.

“The services are regularly pulled into Leitrim/Sligo and Cavan often leaving Longford without adequate cover.”

With the opening of centre parcs in Ballymahon, Cllr Ross added, there is going to be an increased population of approximately 3,000 people and no extra resources.

“Currently, Mullingar have three ambulances on per day and an ICV (patient transport) while they are based at hospital. Longford is severely under served. We urgently need another ambulance on every day shift and also another ambulance on duty on Monday and Tuesdays nights.”

The motion was passed at the meeting and was referred to the next meeting of the HSE Forum.