Longford Cllr calls for further emphasis on climate change

More emphasis needs to be placed on climate change when the next term of Longford County Council begins, according to Cllr Gerard Farrell.

Cllr Farrell, who had a notice of motion on the issue at a recent meeting of Longford County Council, said, “We need to do a lot more to reduce our carbon footprint for the sake of the next generation,”

