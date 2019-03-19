Longford women 'Making It Happen' for International Women’s Day

Lucy Kennedy brought some celebrity wattage to this year’s Local Enterprise Week’s International Women’s Day celebrations but she packed a punch with an honest account of her working life before going on to answer a diverse range of questions from the floor with aplomb.

She was one of a number of speakers at the “Women Making It Happen” event hosted by the Local Enterprise Offices of Leitrim, Longford and Westmeath to mark International Women’s Day. Other speakers included Grainne Barry and Martina Skelly, co-founders of the not-for-profit SportsTech Ireland and Ellen Gunning, founder and director of the Irish Academy of Public Relations.

Longford’s Pat Murphy of Smartheat who is the Chair of the Tri County Women in Business Network spoke at the opening of the event. In her speech Grainne Barry outlined the importance of supporting other women and she highlighted the 20x20 campaign which aims to create a shift in the presentation and perception of women’s sport in Ireland. She underlined her belief in the tagline of the 20x20 campaign - if she can’t see it, she can’t be it.

READ MORE: Beauty Queen of Leenane returns to Longford's Backstage Theatre by popular demand

In a high octane presentation, PR expert Ellen Gunning urged the audience to say yes instead of allowing themselves to be held back, and she encouraged them to find the power to ask for the things they want in life.

“What’s the thing you’d like to do,” she asked. “And who do you know who can help you make it happen?”

The event concluded with networking where the 100 women in the room pitched their businesses to each other in short “speed networking” sessions.