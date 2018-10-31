Another arson attack at the home of a QIH Senior Manager

Gardai are this morning conducting a forensic analysis of the scene at home in Ballyconnell where a car was set on fire.

Quinn Industrial Holdings (‘QIH’) has confirmed another arson attack at the home of one of its senior managers. The incident occurred at the Ballyconnell home of Tony Lunney at approximately 11.20pm last evening when a car belonging to Mr Lunney’s daughter was set alight. Two fire crews and the Gardai attended the scene, preventing further fire spread.

The arson follows a spate of similar attacks including a recent serious arson attack that threatened the home and lives of Mr Dara O’Reilly (QIH’s CFO) and his wife and two young children at Butlersbridge and an arson attack on 31 August at a tyre factory in Co Cavan, owned by a senior manager of QIH.

Commenting Liam McCaffrey, QIH CEO said, “It is grossly unacceptable that criminals who threaten the lives and wellbeing of staff on both sides of the border continue to operate with impunity. It is also enormously frustrating that following years of intimidation and threats and a substantial escalation of violence over recent months that not a single arrest has been made.

“Unless politicians and the authorities on both sides of the border properly prioritise and resource this issue, as they have with gangland and paramilitary crime in other area, lives will be lost. More than 830 staff and their families and the wider community are impacted by this violence and intimidation and they are in urgent need of reassurance that this issue is being taken seriously.”

