Longford's Robert Peacock launches second children's book

Newtowncashel-based children's author, Rob Peacock, hosted a spooky evening of fun for the local children as he launched his second children's book, 'Cara and the Cauldron of the Round Hill' earlier this month.

Just in time for Halloween, the book launch featured a number of activities for the children, including a competition to guess the weight of a pumpkin that Rob grew himself.

Rob was also dressed up as a witch for the occasion, complete with magic wand and a book of spells.

'Cara and the Cauldron of the Round Hill' is the second in a series of books about Cara the dog and her adventures.

