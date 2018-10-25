Longford's hair-raising Halloween fun kicks off with Spooktacular Ardagh Fright Fest

Ardagh Fright Fest, which runs from October 27 to November 3 this year, promises to be more exciting than ever, thanks as always to the generous support of Longford County Arts Office.

All of your favourites return, such as Ardagh School of Witchcraft and Wizardry which featured on TV3's Six O'Clock Show last year.

You get to take part in potions class and a Dark "Art" workshop and have lots more fun. Early booking advised (Extra sessions may be announced later subject to demand).

We welcome back Jane Gilheaney Barry who has published her novel 'Cailleach-Witch' since we saw her last year.

In her 'Write Yourself Free' workshop, Jane will be sharing simple and inspiring ideas and exercises towards your next level of writing and creativity. From beginner to fearless. Booking is essential as places are limited.

Jane will also feature on our author panel with Kevin McManus, whose third book in the Ray Logue Mystery series, '9 Lives', will be out in November.

In 2016, Kevin was awarded the Leonard Trophy for his writing and in 2017 'Under the Red Winter Sky' was voted the best Crime Novel of the year and fifth best Indie published novel of the year out of 2,000 nominated books.

Creative Ardagh went on an adventure to Clare Island during the summer to the Bard Summer School and met wonderful writers and performers who have agreed to put aside their busy schedules in Dublin to come to Ardagh Fright Fest this year.

Poet, Adam Wyeth, will present 'The Mythic Imagination' full-day creative writing workshop which promises to leave participants with 'a deepened appreciation and awareness of modern literature, myth, tradition and writing craft' as well as some great new work of their own.

Robert Peacock will be dressing up and reading from his newly released book Cara and the Cauldron of the Round Hill.

We look forward to seeing what the TYs of County Longford under the guidance of Shelley Corcoran produce for the Photography Exhibition this year.

Our popular Spooky Art Camp also returns for one day only on Thursday, November 1, from 12pm to 4pm. Contact us early to book your place and avoid disappointment.

For further information or to book a place at any of the events, see www.ardaghfrightfest.blogspot.com.