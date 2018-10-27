Volunteers recognised at Longford Community Games Gala awards night

The spirit of volunteerism and pride in one’s local area was very much to the forefront last Saturday night at the Longford Arms Hotel as Longford Community Games hosted their Area and Endeavour Gala Awards dinner dance.

Longford’s eight gold medal winners at the Aldi Community Games National Finals were honoured on the occasion - the Mostrim quartet of Funmi Talabi, Yemi Talabi, Izzy Masterson and Thomas Mulligan, along with Drumlish/Ballinamuck swimmer Ashley Weafer and Killoe trio Rachel Quinn, Anne Dolan and Rebecca Moorhead.

Longford Community Games Secretary Shirley Maloney said there was a great turnout of area youth and adult volunteers who were recognised for their contribution to the organisation.

Ms Maloney welcomed representatives from sponsors Longford Credit Union and Longford County Council, while also present on the night were Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran TD, along with councillors Paraic Brady, Gerry Hagan, Paul Ross, Micheál Carrigy, Joe Flaherty, Gerry Warnock and PJ Reilly. Longford GAA Chairperson Eamon Reilly was also in attendance.

Ms Maloney thanked John Duffy, Shannonside, for performing the MC duties, and she also expressed thanks to the Longford Arms Hotel for the excellent food, the Busy Fingers Band for their top class entertainment and photographer Michelle Ghee.

Ollie Duffy (Dromard) and Mark Leonard (Killoe) were the very popular and deserving winners of the Overall Youth and Adult Awards, respectively.

The Ballymahon/Forgney committee fended off stiff opposition from Kenagh and Clonguish to triumph as the Overall Large Area winners.

The Overall Area, Adult and Youth Award winners will go forward to receive their National Recognition Awards at the National Area and Volunteer Gala Awards in the Cavan Crystal Hotel on Saturday, December 1.

The McDonald Cup winners were Mostrim and the Overall Small Area accolade went to Dromard.

The Hall of Fame inductee was Christy Hopkins and Endeavour Awards were presented to Tommy Joe McGann, Charlene Oates and Aaron Brady (Youth).

Seamus Gill, Marie Phillips, Kenagh Community Centre and Mulleady’s Ltd were the recipients of Appreciation Awards.

Youth Volunteer nominees who accepted awards on the night included Eabhan Slattery (Newtowncashel), Megan Forbes (Ballymahon/Forgney), Cormac McGann (Kenagh), Emily McCarthy and Niamh Harte (Killoe), Teegan Murphy and Sarah Jane Murphy (Mostrim) and Ollie Duffy (Dromard).

Adult Volunteer nominees were Tricia Gilbride (Ballymahon/Forgney), Grainne Fox and Mark Leonard (Killoe), Charlotte McCormack (Carrickedmond), Martin Gavin (Kenagh), Adeline Galligan (Clonguish), Siobhan and James Hynes (Mostrim) and Lil McEnerney (Dromard).