€11.5m en route for Longford farmers under BPS

Some €11,560,625 has been paid out to 2,125 Longford farmers under advance payments of the 2018 Basic Payments Scheme, a Fine Gael general election candidate has said.

Cllr Micheál Carrigy said, “I am happy to confirm that advance payments under the BPS, worth €11,560,625 to 2125 farmers, have commenced issuing earlier this week.”

He suggested that the payments are a vital support for farmers across the sector in maximising cash flow and are particularly welcome at this time in light of the adverse weather conditions experienced on Longford farms this year.

Ballinalee-based Cllr Carrigy added, “It is a key priority for Fine Gael to get these payments out to the greatest number of farmers possible at the earliest date allowed under EU legislation, subject to the necessary requirements of the schemes being met.

“With this in mind, my colleague the Minister for Agriculture secured EU Commission agreement for a higher advance payment of 70% for 2018 rather than 50% as provided for in the EU legislation.

“Some 93% of eligible applicants for the BPS have now been paid in this first tranche, and the success of our move to full online applications this year has helped us to deliver further efficiencies in the processing of payments which are of direct benefit to farmers.”

He concluded, “Payments under the 2018 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC) also continue to issue as cases are cleared for payment.”

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, added, “The advance BPS payment and the ANC payments taken together mean that almost €935 million has now issued to Irish farmers in the last month.

“I have also secured an additional €23 million for farmers in the ANC allocation for 2019, bringing the total budget for that Scheme to €250 million.”

Minister Creed continued, “I can assure farmers payments will continue to issue under both schemes as individual cases are cleared, and regular pay runs will be in place over the coming weeks.”

