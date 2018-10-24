McFadden welcomes army pay adjudications but urges further discussion

Athlone-based Senator, Gabrielle McFadden, has welcomed confirmation from the Department of Finance and Expenditure Reform that they are willing to fund a number of outstanding Defence Force pay issues with effect from the 1st of October 2018. The issues which have been adjudicated upon include an increase in the Army Ranger Wing allowance, and increase in Chef's Technical Pay, provisions of free rations to Recruits and Apprentices and payment of allowances to NCOs who take on certain additional responsibilities.

"While I welcome this decision, having raised these issues so many times in the Seanad, I am exceptionally disappointed that the Department have not offered to pay arrears. I have friends who have retired from the Defence Forces and I am very disappointed that they will not get arrears paid. It is the same for the widows of the members who have passed away.

"And, at the very least, a rebate should be considered for recruits who have paid for accommodation and rations throughout the years. They have actually paid to be trained, and I think that they should get that money back.

"I also urge both sides to sit down to see if there is an alternative to the absolute denial of the arrears payments. PDFORRA have suggested legal action. Let's get the pay paid out first and then look at the outstanding issues in the adjudication. It's really vital that they get this money - they're entitled to it.