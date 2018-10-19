Longford woman lands key consultancy role

International law firm Eversheds Sutherland has appointed Longford native, Kara Turner as a consultant in the firm’s Education team.

Kara worked as a Junior Counsel at the Irish Bar prior to holding an advisory position in the Joint Managerial Body (JMB), a school management organisation in the post-primary education sector.



Margaret Gorman, head of the Eversheds Sutherland education team said the rising Longford advisory official would add a much sought after skill set to the firm going forward.

“I am delighted to welcome Kara to the firm,” said Ms Gorman.

“She brings in-depth experience of advising boards of management on contentious and non-contentious matters particularly in the areas of governance, employment law and industrial relations.

“The addition of Kara to our Education Team demonstrates the firm’s commitment to the continuing growth of this practice area and it will consolidate the Education Team’s reputation as one of the leading practices in this area.”

Alan Murphy, Managing Partner at Eversheds Sutherland said there was much to admire about the company's latest recruit.

“We are very pleased to have Kara join our growing education team,” he said.

“I know that Kara’s extensive experience in the sector will further enhance our client offering and build on the significant success of our education group.



“We see education as a major growth area for the firm over the coming 24 months and we are very excited to see Kara join our exception team and to help drive that growth.”

Eversheds Sutherland is the only full service law firm in Ireland offering a global service through 61 offices worldwide including 6 locations in the US, through a single point of contact based in the commercial heart of Dublin.

