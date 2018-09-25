Longford graduates commence ESB Development Programme

Three Longford graduates, Eugene Kiernan, Michelle McManus and Sean McMullen, are commencing a prestigious three-year programme in ESB this week.

They form part of a cohort of 78 graduates from Irish third level institutions, spanning fields of engineering, IT, HR, marketing and finance.

ESB’s award-winning programme offers graduates the opportunity to experience work on major projects, robust learning and development and exposure to different aspects of the wider organisation.

Welcoming the graduates to a three-day induction course at Croke Park, Pat O’Doherty, Chief Executive of ESB, said:

“As ESB leads the transition to a low-carbon future, we require innovative and fresh thinking to achieve our strategic ambitions. Our 78 new colleagues will play a key role in this transition and help build a brighter, more sustainable future for all.”

