Longford mourns passing of 'The Master' Paschal Quinn

Tributes have been paid to former principal of Melview National School and Longford Town Football Club stalwart Paschal Quinn following his untimely passing at the weekend.

The much loved and deeply respected father of five died on Saturday, sparking a huge outpouring of acknowledgments and moving remembrances.

A highly adept teacher, Paschal served as principal of Melview National School for a number of years in a title which soon earned him the nickname ‘The Master’.

It was a moniker which would stick with him and one which both his peers and former past pupils fondly remembered him by.

A keen and polished golfer, Paschal’s passion for sport also brought with it a long and distinguished attachment to Longford Town Football Club.

A touching tribute was posted by the club on its Facebook page at the weekend as it paid tribute to the man known as ‘The Master’.

“It is with great sadness that we have heard of the sad passing of Paschal Quinn. Paschal was a Vice President of the club, a club with which he played with distinction for many seasons.

"He was former Principal of Melview NS and was fondly known locally as 'The Master'. Paschal Quinn had a deep intellect which was mirrored in his love of the poetry of Yeats and indeed in his own writing.

“"A talented sportsman, a scholar of note and a gentleman to all privileged to have known him, Paschal will be greatly missed.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to his family. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam usual."

Those words were given further credence by Longford County Councillor Peggy Nolan.

“Pascal would have been a pro footballer with any other club in England,” said Cllr Nolan.

“He was just old Longford stock, a true gentleman and fantastic teacher who changed the lives of hundreds of young people in this county for the better.

“He was just a unique man and we will all be poorer for his passing.”

Predeceased by his loving wife Deirdre, he is sadly missed and remembered with love by his family Margot, Pat, Terry, Ruth and Catherine, sons-in-law Pat, Gavin and Cillian, daughters-in-law Mary and Celia, sister Annette, brothers Noel, Sean, Eamon and Frank, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Sarah, Ellen, Katie, Dearbhla, Aaron, Rachel, Catherine, Julia, Charlie and Senan, great-grandson Christopher, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Large crowds attended a removal and Funeral Mass for the much admired Longford native yesterday (Tuesday) at St Mel’s Cathedral, which was later followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

