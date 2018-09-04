Longford clubs urged to apply for a share of €40m Sports Capital funding

€40 million is going to be made available to this year for sports clubs to invest in infrastructure around the country under the Sports Capital Programme in 2018 and Longford clubs are being encouraged to prepare for the application process and register online as soon as possible.

Clubs and sports organisations looking to apply should register now at www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie

Applications can only be made online from 9am on Friday, September until 5pm on Friday, October 19, 2018.

The announcement by Minister for Sport Brendan Griffin that €40m is going to be made available under the Sports Capital Programme has been welcomed locally by Deputy Peter Burke, Cllr Micheál Carrigy and Cllr Joe Flaherty, and Longford Sports Partnership.

They said they want to see as many Longford clubs and organisations as possible benefit from this scheme and are urging all involved in club management and club volunteers to prepare the necessary paperwork for their applications.

Deputy Peter Burke said, “The Sports Capital Programme was re-instated by the last Fine Gael government in 2012, after it had been cut by Fianna Fáil in the wake of the economic crash.

“It represents an excellent value for money investment for society and the investment goes to the people who are best placed to spend the money where it is needed.

“It is crucial we invest in sport and the health of our population, particularly with obesity is on the rise. Investing in sport is good for the health of the nation, both literally and economically.

“This scheme has proved very successful in getting much needed funding to our local clubs,” the Fine Gael TD said, “with over €1.1 million alone going to this constituency last November."

