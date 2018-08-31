Sinn Féin looking to cash in on rise in polls by securing Longford council seat

Sinn Féin is stepping up its plans ahead of next year’s local elections by running candidates in two of the county’s municipal districts.

A party source confirmed to the Leader this week that a Longford candidate would “definitely” stand for election next May.

The Leader can reveal one of those being strongly tipped to stand is local community activist and anti-water charges campaigner Tena Keown.

It’s also believed moves are afoot to put forward another name in the north Longford area following the impressive performance of Mullinalaghta’s John Reilly in 2014.

The taxi driver secured an impressive 578 first preference votes before narrowly losing out on the sixth seat to Cathaoirleach Cllr Luie McEntire.

The Leader tried reaching out to Mr Reilly this week but were unsuccessful in establishing contact.

Though no confirmation has been forthcoming, it’s understood Mr Reilly won’t be standing for the party this time around with Dromard's Mark Maguire understood to be in the running to run in the Granard Municipal area.

Sinn Fein’s decision to do battle for a seat in Longford was a prospect party leader Mary Lou McDonald appeared to attest to during a recent visit to the county.

During a whistle stop tour of the constituency last month, the Dublin Central TD was pressed as to whether her presence in the county was indicative of a party very much in election mode.

“It’s a sign that we love Longford and that we are working very hard with Sorca (Clarke, Longford-Westmeath general election candidate) to firstly ensure people in Longford and Westmeath know they have a choice whenever the election is and that choice is not just Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael or the usual tweedledum and tweedledee, and that there is a republican alternative,” she said.

“We are looking to develop our representation right across the country and Longford is no different.

“In fact it is the only county in the country where we don’t have an elected councillor in and we need to remedy that.”

