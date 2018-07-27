Celebrating Longford's young talent during Cruthú Arts Festival

'Dr Finbar Platypus presents The Carnival of Adolescent Antics' is a youth art project not to be missed at this years Cruthú Arts Festival.

A celebration of Longford’s youth talent, including recycled furniture made by students from Templemichael College, 16 student artists from secondary schools around the county and dozens of young musicians, singers and DJs from the midland region.

The event, which takes place to coincide with the Cruthú weekend is creating a youth art installation from scratch in the vacant lot on Ballymahon Street.

The site will include recycled furniture, 16 large scale art works of various sizes (including two cars) and a stage and amphitheater made entirely out of pallets (courtesy of local business owner Enda McKeon).

The project is the combined effort of three local arts and youth organisations; The Longford School of Rock, Mide Street Theatre Group and the Longford School Completion Program.

Over the past month, participating youths have been involved in street art master classes and music rehearsals given by the well known local artist Phil Atkinson and music director Owen Catterall.

The recycled furniture programme was run by SCP coordinator Shane Crossan and involved Tommy Casby well known for his work with the Galway company, Macnas.

The event takes place from Friday, July 27 to Sunday 29, from 1-6pm. Be sure to drop down and say hello. The project has been funded by Longford County Council Community Grant Scheme, Longford County Arts Office and kindly supported by Longford Scouts 1st 3rd and 5th, McKeon Pallets, Durkins Clothing, and Mollaghan's Victuallers.

If there are children and young people that you know, who would like the opportunity to perform on stage, please contact Shane Crossan on 087-4144082 or crossan.shane@gmail.com.

