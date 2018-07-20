Salt barn relocation row in Longford prompts heated debate

The long running saga over attempts by local politicians to bring about the relocation of a salt gritting barn in Longford town is showing little sign of going away.

A number of elected members have spoken of the need to move the salt depot which is situated along the Park Road of Longford town for some time, citing noise pollution concerns as a main contributory factor.

In the midst of those pleas, confusion appeared to arise over whether its proposed relocation remained a preserve of Longford County Council or that the state agency responsible for national road and public transport infrastructure, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

A large slice of that doubt looked like it had been cleared up when TII chiefs wrote to Longford Municipal District officials earlier this month, informing them of their input into any possible forthcoming decision.

In correspondence seen by the Leader, the body insisted it maintains “no role or involvement in the positioning of Longford County Council's depots or facilities.”

At last week's monthly meeting of Longford County Council, Cllr Mae Sexton said clarity over its management still needed answering.

This, she said, was linked to the fact some €400,000 had been spent on its positioning there.



I’m a little confused and more than upset about this. We have to move it, it’s as simple as that. Is it theirs or is it ours?” she queried.

Cllr Peggy Nolan said she too, had felt more than a tad aggrieved by the situation, claiming the former Town Council had been effectively “bullied” into pushing through the project.

“I objected time and time again, so much so that it was held up for two years and I was actually blamed that what I was doing was wrong,” she maintained.

“It has got to be moved. The question is not how or where, the question is it has to be moved. It is the only solution.”

One option put to the floor was for the Council to examine the types and frequency of complaints from residents with a view to drawing up a series of mitigation measures to try and quell noise anxieties.

“Even if we agree to move it (barn), it will be at least 12 to 18 months before that actually happens with procurement and everything else,” said Cllr Seamus Butler.

“If it means doing something with the houses up there, then so be it.

“We can't go through another winter like the one we had because these people (local residents) just don't deserve it (noise).”

