Moves to relocate Longford salt barn take fresh twist

State transport chiefs have paved the way for the relocation of a 'noise polluting' salt barn to the outskirts of Longford town after confirming this week their lack of governance over its positioning.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), the state agency responsible for national road and public transport infrastructure, made the admission in a letter sent to Longford County Council in recent days.

In correspondence seen by the Leader, the body insisted it maintains “no role or involvement in the positioning of Longford County Council's depots or facilities.”

The letter came after several local politicians raised concerns over noise levels linked to a salt barn situated just off Longford town's Park Road.

The facility is routinely used by Longford County Council's gritting lorries to treat the county’s roads network during inclement weather conditions.

Those practices have triggered growing unease from local residents over the level of activity both to and from the barn most typically at night or during the early hours of the morning.

Cllr Mae Sexton has since vowed to voice her calls for the Council to act on foot of the TII letter at Longford County Council's July meeting.

“I have to say that I am surprised and delighted in equal measure at the response from TII regarding the positioning of the salt barn by Longford County Council,” she said.

“I am surprised because my distinct recollection is that myself and a number of other colleagues opposed to its present location on the Park Road were advised at the time that it was the TII who was funding it and it was their choice to locate it on the local authority property on the Park Road.

“I am delighted because their letter has now clarified matters in writing.

“The matter is entirely in the hands of Longford County Council and I therefore proposed at our meeting (last week) that my original request for the relocation of the salt barn be formally proposed to Longford County Council.”