Longford town man's Charity Walk

Awareness is key when it comes to any issue or condition and that certainly rings true for Huntington's Disease.

And to raise awareness for this condition, Joe Doran's annul Charity Walk will take place on Saturday, July 28 next to raise funds for the Huntington's Disease Association of Ireland.

Joe himself has had Huntington's for a number of years but does the walk every year, keeps active and can often be seen walking his dog in Longford.

The annual charity walk is a 5km walk in Lough Key Forest Park, Co Roscommon, located just off the N4 between Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle - a beautiful spot for a stroll.

Suggested donations are €5, but sponsorship cards are also available to those who would like them.

Anyone who is unable to attend the walk, but who wants to make a donation, can do so by visiting give.everydayhero.com and finding 'Joe Doran HD Awareness Walk'.

Donations can also be made to the Bank of Ireland account: 54757711; Sort Code: 90-00-92.

For more information on Huntington's Disease, visit www.huntingtons.ie.

