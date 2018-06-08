Antiques to be auctioned in Co Monaghan

Longford antique lovers are being urged to travel to Monaghan this weekend where a two day house contents auction will take place.

Well-Known Meath auctioneers Matthews of Oldcastle will be conducting the sell off for the representatives of Ernie & May McPhillips (Deceased), Drumbear, Ballybay Road, Monaghan Town.

May McPhillips, who died this March, was a well-known local collector, who, along with her husband Ernie, gathered the collection throughout the 1960s, 70s & 80s.

As the house is currently being prepared for sale by private treaty the auctioneers have been instructed to sell the contents.

With over 900 lots to be sold; antique furniture, paintings, old silver & fine china, cut crystal, Persian rugs, gold & diamond Jewellery, collectables, general household, etc., and auction estimates ranging from €20 to €60,000, there will be significant local, national and international interest in the auction.

Although there are indeed valuable antiques to be sold, the contents also includes general household items to be cleared, most without reserve.

Also included in the auction will be the contents of Monread House, to be sold on behalf of the executors of Margaret & Anthony McGlinn (deceased).

A marquee has been erected in the garden to allow for the extra space required.

Public viewing of the house contents will begin next Thursday and Friday (7th & 8th June) from 11am each day.

And on auction days (Saturday and Sunday, 9th & 10th June) from 10am. The auction on both days commences at 1:30pm.

A fully illustrated catalogue can be viewed on the auctioneer's website matthewsauctionrooms.com from this Friday evening.