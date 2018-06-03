Down Memory Lane in Longford: Story of the week from March 9, 2001

Longford based judge, Michael Connellan, last week issued a statement following widespread media coverage of comments he made in a recent public disorder case in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

A number of women's groups, as well as female politicians, had criticised Judge Connellan on remarks he made during the case.

They also criticised the Judge for seemingly allowing a man who admitted punching a woman in the face to go free from his court. His comments led to Fine Gael Deputy Nora Owen calling for new laws to allow the sacking of judges.

Judge Connellan points out that the case before him was in relation to Section 6 of the Public Order Act which deals with breaches of the peace. The maximum sentences for these offences are a £500 fine or three months imprisonment respectively.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges, apologised for his behaviour to the court, had no previous convictions and was in meaningful employment”. Mr Connellan states, “The application of the Probation Act was very suitable in this circumstance.

“Following evidence from the Gardai that they witnessed the defendant lying on the ground and being attacked by three people, two women and one man. At that stage I did state that I could not blame him hitting out as he was under attack”.

Read Also: Longford Leader Times Past: Story of the week from October 21, 1994