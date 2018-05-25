Extending the hand of friendship through volunteering in Co Longford

National Volunteering Week took place from May 14-20 in conjunction with Longford Community Resources clg.

Terri Doherty, event coordinator said that National Volunteering Week, in general, was an annual campaign aimed at increasing awareness of, and access to, quality volunteering.

“Here in Co Longford we continue to have a strong culture of volunteering,” she added.

“Volunteers in communities that were hit hard during the recession came together to do what they could to keep their local areas tidy or worked together to create local events and festivals.

“When people volunteer they feel closer to their community and the people in it; they take pride in their community and build better communities.”

Events

Meanwhile, a number of events took place over the week-long campaign that included a successful Open Day held in three different locations on Wednesday, May 16.

People interested in volunteering were invited to come along and meet with staff to discuss how to get involved and get access to information on the wide variety of local opportunities suitable for people of all ages and skill level.

“There was also an opportunity for people to meet with six organisations in the Temperance Hall and hear first-hand what type of volunteers they were looking for and what they could offer volunteers,” Ms Doherty concluded.

Read Also: €95,000 in funding for Longford Volunteer Centre

Longford Volunteer Centre is a project managed by Longford Community Resources clg and aims to increase awareness of, and access to, quality volunteering in Co Longford.

The centre provides a placement service between individuals and groups who want to undertake voluntary activity and organisations that are seeking to involve volunteers. For further information contact Terri Doherty, Co-ordinator on 087 2915367 or email terri@volunteerlongford.ie.

Read Also: Minister Denis Naughten praises Longford National Spring Clean volunteers