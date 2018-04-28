Pieta House Darkness into Light Longford walk to take place in May

Darkness into Light – Pieta House’s flagship fundraising awareness event – takes place on May 12 in over 170 venues in Ireland and across the world.

Now in its tenth year, the event encourages the nation to wake up and tackle the reality of suicide and self-harm in Ireland.

To join the expected 200,000 participants across the globe, Longford walkers can register online at www.darknessintolight.ie in advance of the event and by May 4 to receive their tenth anniversary Darkness into Light T-shirt.

Registration

There will be no registration at the venue on the morning of the event.

Darkness into Light has grown from humble beginnings into a global movement dedicated to raising awareness around suicide and self-harm.

Proudly supported by Electric Ireland, the unique event begins in darkness at 4:15am, as thousands of people walk a five kilometer route while the dawn is breaking.

Where Funds Raised Will Go

Funds raised from Darkness into Light help keep Pieta House’s counselling services free to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide.

Last year, Longford walkers raised a massive €21,000 from the event.

Speaking on behalf of the charity’s call for action, Longford local committee Chair, Lorraine Nash, said: “In Ireland we need to wake up to the shocking statistics around suicide.

“On average, there are eight suicides per week in Ireland. Nobody is immune to suicide so we need to wake up to the fact that society has a huge role to play – we need to tackle this crisis together, in communities, in the workplace, in sports clubs.”

Darkness into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together to help eradicate suicide.

To find your nearest venue for registration, visit www.darknessintolight.ie

A Community Engagement event for Longford will be held in Longford Shopping Centre on Saturday April 28 to assist with registrations.

