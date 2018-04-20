Longford scoops National Age Friendly award at gala event

Longford County Council in conjunction with Longford Age Friendly Alliance and Longford Older Persons Council supported by Community Alert and Neighbourhood Watch received a national award last weekend.

Initiative

The initiative has been spearheaded by Longford Community Policing Unit in partnership with Longford Age Friendly Alliance and Longford Older Persons Council and its purpose is to raise awareness among the older members of the community about issues of safety and security in the home.

“This helps to reduce fear and anxiety for those living alone or experiencing loneliness or rural isolation,” said Mary Carlton Reynolds.



“A key aim of the programme is to forge stronger links and better communication between the local community and the gardai.”

Crime Prevention

Meanwhile, speaking to the Leader Sgt Lionel Mullally Head of Community Policing in Longford said how honoured and proud the Gardaí were to accept the award on behalf of the Longford Crime Prevention Ambassadors.



“It began as a pilot project and has become an initiative that we now hope can be rolled out across the county,” he added.

Longford Co Council

Paddy Mahon Chief Executive of Longford County Council added; “We are delighted to nominate Longford Community Policing and Longford Older Persons Council for this prestigious award for the excellent work they have done on developing and implementing this pilot project which aims to raise awareness and give tips on making the older and more vulnerable members of our community more secure in their homes”.

