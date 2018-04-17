Rose of Tralee calls on Longford's little Rose Buds to get involved in this year's international festival

The Rose of Tralee’s ‘Rose Bud’ application process has opened up and Longford girls aged six to 10 years are being invited to put their names forward for a chance to be a part of this year’s rose of Tralee International Festival which takes place from August 17-21.

Each girl will be twinned with a Rose, take part in two parades, attend an exclusive Rose Bud Party with the Roses and partake in lots more fun during the week-long festival.

Rose Buds were first introduced to the Rose of Tralee International Festival when the event celebrated 50 years in 2009 and since then 371 children have made life-long friends while enjoying a memorable experience.

Audiology Medical Services, Ireland’s leading independent Audiology Company, providing expert and comprehensive child-centred and family-friendly diagnostic audiological assessment of infants, children and adolescents has been unveiled as the proud new sponsor of this year’s Rose Buds.

“As a family-owned hearing care provider, we are so proud to be associated with the Rose of Tralee International Festival, Kay Lewis, Director of Audiology Medical Services added.

“Not only is it a magnificent celebration of strong inspirational women; it’s also truly a family affair.

“The Roses are exceptional role models for the Rose Buds and we are delighted to be associated with empowering the next generation of smart, successful and confident women.

It will be an amazing experience for these children.”

Two children per thousand in Ireland are born with a significant hearing loss and by the age of 14, the prevalence of hearing loss is estimated at four per thousand, or approximately 3,500 children.

The causes of hearing loss may be genetic, due to trauma or illness, or may be unknown, but early intervention is the key to ensuring the best quality of life for any child with a hearing loss.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the receipt of completed application forms and the non-refundable €25 registration fee is Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Successful applicants will be required to make a €50 contribution to cover participation costs during the festival. Rose Bud application forms are available from www.roseoftralee.ie/apply and the Rose of Tralee International Festival Office, Denny Street, Tralee, Co Kerry.

“Through our involvement with the Rose of Tralee, we hope to generate awareness of the importance of having children’s hearing tested,” Ms Lewis concluded.

€5 from every entry will be donated to Barretstown Children's Charity which offers free, medically endorsed camps and programmes that are designed for children and their families living with serious illness.

