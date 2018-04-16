Public meeting to assist immigrants in Longford with country's political system

The Immigrant Council of Ireland will host a public meeting at the Temperance Hall in Longford town on Tuesday, April 17 from 7:30-9pm.

The aim of the meeting is to assist those who have moved to Longford from another part of the world and who may be interested in learning more about Ireland's political system.

The event is being organised by Longford Community Resources Clg and further information is available on (087) 9478650 or at fbarrins@lcrl.ie